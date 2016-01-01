Overview of Dr. George Wang, MD

Dr. George Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Wang works at Eyecare By Ophthalmology in Flushing, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.