Dr. George Wang, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Wang, MD

Dr. George Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.

Dr. Wang works at Eyecare By Ophthalmology in Flushing, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eyecare By Ophthalmology
    13441 Maple Ave Ste 1C, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-8830
  2. 2
    Huntington Office
    755 New York Ave Ste 307, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 385-8885
  3. 3
    Flushing Office
    13443 Maple Ave Ste 1C, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-8830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Ulcer
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Cerebellar Syndrome Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy - Ichthyosis - Microcephaly - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinopathy, Familial, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Keratoacanthoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratomalacia Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Photo: Dr. George Wang, MD
    About Dr. George Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811907249
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Winthrop University Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

