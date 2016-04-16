Dr. George Wanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Wanna, MD
Overview of Dr. George Wanna, MD
Dr. George Wanna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Wanna's Office Locations
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai380 2nd Ave Ste 1000 Fl 10, New York, NY 10010 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Wanna. He has been excellent with my 4-year-old since we first saw him at 8 months.
About Dr. George Wanna, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1396919056
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
