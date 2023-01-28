Dr. George Waring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Waring, MD
Overview of Dr. George Waring, MD
Dr. George Waring, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Waring's Office Locations
1
Dept of Ophthalmology-musc167 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-8100
2
Waring Vision Institute735 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 216-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received cataract surgery and lens implants on both eyes. The Waring Institute folks are so professional and caring. Dr Waring is the best. I am so pleased with the results.
About Dr. George Waring, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
1447465406
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Ben Taub Genl Hosp
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waring has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waring has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Waring. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.