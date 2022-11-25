Overview

Dr. Wyatt Webb, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, Shreveport, La and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Morehouse General Hospital.



Dr. Webb works at Healthcare Associates of Texas - Southlake in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.