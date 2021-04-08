Dr. George Webber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Webber, MD
Overview of Dr. George Webber, MD
Dr. George Webber, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Webber's Office Locations
Turkey Creek Internal Medicine10810 Parkside Dr Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 343-0213
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Webber and his staff are some of the kindest,tenderhearted,competent Drs,nurses,and staff I know.He in my opinion is by far the best Breast dr and physician I know.He is very thorough and really takes the time with you that you and him need to try to get to the root of the problem.If an area that he has noticed needs attention, he has the ability to get you to the right people.He does this by first giving you a complete physical to access the problem.Thank you Dr Webber and all of you for all you have done for me and for others. Sincerely, Erin
About Dr. George Webber, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1619908498
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Amc
- Brooke Army Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webber has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Webber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.