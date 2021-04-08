Overview of Dr. George Webber, MD

Dr. George Webber, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Webber works at Dr. George R Webber MD in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.