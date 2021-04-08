See All General Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. George Webber, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Webber, MD

Dr. George Webber, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Webber works at Dr. George R Webber MD in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Webber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Turkey Creek Internal Medicine
    10810 Parkside Dr Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 343-0213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 08, 2021
    Dr Webber and his staff are some of the kindest,tenderhearted,competent Drs,nurses,and staff I know.He in my opinion is by far the best Breast dr and physician I know.He is very thorough and really takes the time with you that you and him need to try to get to the root of the problem.If an area that he has noticed needs attention, he has the ability to get you to the right people.He does this by first giving you a complete physical to access the problem.Thank you Dr Webber and all of you for all you have done for me and for others. Sincerely, Erin
    Erin Allison — Apr 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. George Webber, MD
    About Dr. George Webber, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619908498
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Amc
    Internship
    • Brooke Army Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Webber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webber works at Dr. George R Webber MD in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Webber’s profile.

    Dr. Webber has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Webber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.