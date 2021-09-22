Overview

Dr. George Wesley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Wesley works at Orange County Heart Institute in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.