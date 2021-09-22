Dr. George Wesley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Wesley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Wesley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Wesley works at
Locations
Orange County Heart Institute and Research Center A Medical Group1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 640, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 564-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husbands life was saved by Dr Wesley, excellent care. Dr Wesley and his team and the St Joes hospital are the reason my husband is alive. I can not recommend them enough!!! The case is second to none!!!
About Dr. George Wesley, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1013942986
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wesley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wesley has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wesley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wesley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wesley.
