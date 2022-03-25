See All Spine Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. G Alexander West, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. G Alexander West, MD

Dr. G Alexander West, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine-Charlottesville, Va and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. West works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. West's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office Building 1
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 570, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. G Alexander West, MD

    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1528074135
    Education & Certifications

    • Atkinson Morley's Hospital
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine-Charlottesville, Va
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital

