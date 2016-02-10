Dr. George Whetmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whetmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Whetmore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Whetmore, MD
Dr. George Whetmore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Whetmore's Office Locations
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 431-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He knows when he is over his head on something and refers you when necessary not for everything. He listens and spends time with my kids. I have special needs child and I feel like this is the first Dr who as REALLY listened to me and my son is the BEST he has been in 5 years! He is kind and patient with all of the kids.
About Dr. George Whetmore, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1053346601
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Mercy Hospital
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whetmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whetmore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whetmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whetmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whetmore.
