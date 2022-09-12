See All Podiatrists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. George Williams, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (46)
Map Pin Small Palm Harbor, FL
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Williams, DPM

Dr. George Williams, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at Fam Foot & Ankle Solution Inc in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seth W Ratner, D.p.m. PA
    34921 US Highway 19 N Ste 400, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 785-8338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Fibroma Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • American Specialty Health
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UMWA Health and Retirement Funds
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 12, 2022
    Dr. Williams was nice, no nonsense & to the point with great options.
    Eileen C — Sep 12, 2022
    About Dr. George Williams, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477530905
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University of South Florida
