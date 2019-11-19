Overview of Dr. George Williams, MD

Dr. George Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Williams works at George R Williams MD in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.