Dr. Witmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. G Witmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. G Witmer, MD
Dr. G Witmer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Witmer works at
Dr. Witmer's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Mount Laurel3829 Church Rd Ste A, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
-
2
Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W # 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witmer?
One of the best doctors in South Jersey! There is a bit of a wait time sometimes because he is VERY thorough. He will explain your condition, listen thoughtfully and will never rush you. I have going to him for a very long time and have recommended him to my relatives and friends. They are very pleased.
About Dr. G Witmer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659397610
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Witmer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Witmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witmer works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Witmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.