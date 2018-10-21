Overview of Dr. George Wong, MD

Dr. George Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.