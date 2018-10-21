See All Ophthalmologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. George Wong, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Wong, MD

Dr. George Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 201, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 659-6535

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2018
    Highly professional and trustworthy. I trust Dr. Wong with my eyes. As a nice bonus, his office staff is professional, courteous and accurate. I've never had a billing problem or had to call to have something corrected. I appreciate this attention to detail. Thank you!
    About Dr. George Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1386672103
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong has seen patients for Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

