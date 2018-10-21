Dr. George Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Wong, MD
Dr. George Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
- 1 1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 201, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-6535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly professional and trustworthy. I trust Dr. Wong with my eyes. As a nice bonus, his office staff is professional, courteous and accurate. I've never had a billing problem or had to call to have something corrected. I appreciate this attention to detail. Thank you!
About Dr. George Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1386672103
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
