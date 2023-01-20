See All Dermatologists in Cordova, TN
Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (718)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Woodbury Jr works at Rheumatology and Dermatology Associates, PC in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology and Dermatology Associates, PC
    8143 WALNUT GROVE RD, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 446-0584
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 718 ratings
    Patient Ratings (718)
    5 Star
    (621)
    4 Star
    (67)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Woodbury Jr?

    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr Woodbury spends time to listen to your concerns and to print out your dx.
    Anonymous — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Woodbury Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Woodbury Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Woodbury Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD.

    About Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558367763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush-Presbyterian-St. Lukes Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodbury Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodbury Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodbury Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodbury Jr works at Rheumatology and Dermatology Associates, PC in Cordova, TN. View the full address on Dr. Woodbury Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Woodbury Jr has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodbury Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    718 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodbury Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodbury Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodbury Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodbury Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.