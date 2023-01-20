Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodbury Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Woodbury Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology and Dermatology Associates, PC8143 WALNUT GROVE RD, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 446-0584MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday7:30am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodbury Jr?
Dr Woodbury spends time to listen to your concerns and to print out your dx.
About Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558367763
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyterian-St. Lukes Med Ctr
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodbury Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodbury Jr accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Woodbury Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Woodbury Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodbury Jr works at
Dr. Woodbury Jr has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodbury Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
718 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodbury Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodbury Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodbury Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodbury Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.