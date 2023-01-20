Overview

Dr. George Woodbury Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Woodbury Jr works at Rheumatology and Dermatology Associates, PC in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.