Dr. George Woodman, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (87)
Map Pin Small Memphis, TN
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Woodman, MD

Dr. George Woodman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Dr. Woodman works at GEORGE E WOODMAN MD in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woodman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid South Regional Thoracic Center LLC
    6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 869-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominal Pain
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominal Pain

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr. Woodman and his staff are wonderful! I’m so thankful for all the support and knowledge they have given me. I believe this is the best thing anyone can do for themselves.
    About Dr. George Woodman, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598860272
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Woodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodman works at GEORGE E WOODMAN MD in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Woodman’s profile.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodman.

