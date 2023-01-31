Overview of Dr. George Woodman, MD

Dr. George Woodman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Woodman works at GEORGE E WOODMAN MD in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.