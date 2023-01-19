See All Neurologists in Owensboro, KY
Dr. George Woodward, MD

Neurology
3.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Owensboro, KY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. George Woodward, MD

Dr. George Woodward, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They completed their residency with Northwestern Mem Hosp, Neurology Northwestern Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine

Dr. Woodward works at Owensboro Medical Practice in Owensboro, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woodward's Office Locations

    Owensboro Neurology
    1200 Breckenridge St Ste 201, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 683-8672
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Woodward listen to my concerns put me on the proper meds for the chronic tension headaches. He even ordered a scan just to be sure nothing else was going on!
    Chris Board — Jan 19, 2023
    Photo: Dr. George Woodward, MD
    About Dr. George Woodward, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811922628
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Mem Hosp, Neurology Northwestern Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Woodward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodward works at Owensboro Medical Practice in Owensboro, KY. View the full address on Dr. Woodward’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

