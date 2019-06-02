Dr. George Woroch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woroch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Woroch, MD
Overview of Dr. George Woroch, MD
Dr. George Woroch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Woroch's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 429-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mountainside Medical Group200 Highland Ave Ste 120, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 748-7953
Horizon Health Center Journal Square115 Christopher Columbus Dr, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 451-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Not only did I get to work with Dr. Woroch, see him in action and know the kind of human being he is, but I also made sure he was there to assist in the delivery of my daughter via c-section. I knew I wanted the absolute best by my side during this important, nerve wracking time and knew I would be safe in his hands! During the few years I worked with him I had watched him deliver countless babies and actually save the lives of some moms/babies who weren't even his patients. I needed to be in the best and most capable hands and thanks to him I was. His care goes beyond what any other offers, he's beyond supportive and 100% there all the way; there is no one greater to trust with your life!
About Dr. George Woroch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154355030
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woroch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woroch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woroch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woroch speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Woroch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woroch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woroch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woroch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.