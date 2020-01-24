Dr. George Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Wright, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Locations
MULTIPLE - Gastroenterology - Nashville Office222 22nd Ave N Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 255-2154
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wright has been my doctor for years. Have found him to be an excellent doctor. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. George Wright, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
