Dr. George Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Yang, MD
Dr. George Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
-
1
San Jose Eye Institute123 Di Salvo Ave Ste 20, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 279-4664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Dr Yang's office staff is extremely well organized and friendly.I found that Dr Yang was very thorough in informing me of my options for cataract surgery and the different types of lenses available to me. I especially appreciated his willingness to answer my questions, and review information he had given me at a follow up visit . The whole cataract procedure went very smoothly, from the pre op visits, to the post op visits. The eye surgical center, where the procedure was done, was also very friendly and efficient. I am very pleased with the results of my cataract surgeries.
About Dr. George Yang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1316984198
Education & Certifications
- University Tex
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.