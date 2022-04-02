Overview of Dr. George Yang, MD

Dr. George Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine.



Dr. Yang works at San Jose Eye Institute in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.