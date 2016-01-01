Overview

Dr. George Yared, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They completed their residency with University of Illinois



Dr. Yared works at Affinity Clinic in Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.