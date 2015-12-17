Overview of Dr. George Yatzkan, MD

Dr. George Yatzkan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.



Dr. Yatzkan works at George Yatzkan MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Management and Bronchoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.