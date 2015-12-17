See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Miami, FL
Dr. George Yatzkan, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Yatzkan, MD

Dr. George Yatzkan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.

Dr. Yatzkan works at George Yatzkan MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Respiratory Management and Bronchoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yatzkan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    George Yatzkan MD PA
    10925 SW 26TH ST, Miami, FL 33165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 562-9406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pneumonia
Respiratory Management
Bronchoscopy
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Asthma
Bronchitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Respiratory Failure
Shortness of Breath
Thoracentesis
Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Influenza (Flu)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Sarcoidosis
Septic Embolism
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tuberculosis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Whooping Cough

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. George Yatzkan, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457308744
Education & Certifications

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
Residency
  • San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Internship
  • San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Medical Education
  • U Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yatzkan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yatzkan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yatzkan works at George Yatzkan MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yatzkan’s profile.

Dr. Yatzkan has seen patients for Pneumonia, Respiratory Management and Bronchoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yatzkan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yatzkan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yatzkan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yatzkan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yatzkan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

