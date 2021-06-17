Overview of Dr. George Yeh, MD

Dr. George Yeh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Yeh works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Olney in Olney, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD, Germantown, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.