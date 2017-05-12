Overview of Dr. George Yen, MD

Dr. George Yen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Yen works at UCLA Health Santa Monica Internal Medicine in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.