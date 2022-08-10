Overview of Dr. George Youssef, MD

Dr. George Youssef, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Flower Hospital.



Dr. Youssef works at Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Crestview in Crestview, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.