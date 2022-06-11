Overview of Dr. George Yu, MD

Dr. George Yu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yu works at Affiliated Surgical Associates, P.C. in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.