Dr. George Zahrah, MD

Hematology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Zahrah, MD

Dr. George Zahrah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universita Di Ancona and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Zahrah works at Western Connecticut Medical Group, Oncology, Norwalk, CT in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis, Bleeding Disorders and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zahrah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Whittingham Cancer Center - George Zahrah, MD
    24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 845-4811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thrombocytosis
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer

Thrombocytosis
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Bone Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Osteosarcoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Purpura
Skin Screenings
Stomach Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bile Duct Cancer
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
ENT Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Hematologic Problems
Hemophilia
Laryngeal Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2020
    I met with Dr Zahrah for a second opinion and he was excellent. Spent close to an hour with me and was very well versed in my health background. I was very confident in his understanding of the issues and his experience overall.
    Kim — Jan 30, 2020
    About Dr. George Zahrah, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871587030
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown Medical School Program
    Medical Education
    • Universita Di Ancona
    Undergraduate School
    • American University of Beirut
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Zahrah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahrah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zahrah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zahrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zahrah works at Western Connecticut Medical Group, Oncology, Norwalk, CT in Norwalk, CT. View the full address on Dr. Zahrah’s profile.

    Dr. Zahrah has seen patients for Thrombocytosis, Bleeding Disorders and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahrah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Zahrah speaks Arabic, French, Italian and Spanish.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahrah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahrah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahrah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahrah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

