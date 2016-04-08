Dr. Zaldivar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Zaldivar, MD
Dr. George Zaldivar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MONTEFIORE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
George L. Zaldivar M.d. Ltd.3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 404, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 346-1811
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 346-1811
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc501 Morris St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-7507
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Zaldivar is very professional, and clearly quite knowledgeable concerning sleep related medical issues. In my experience, he has explained my treatment options and medical issues thoroughly. His staff is most courteous as well.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MONTEFIORE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Zaldivar accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaldivar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaldivar has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaldivar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaldivar speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaldivar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaldivar.
