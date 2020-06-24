Overview

Dr. George Zenner III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Zenner III works at GEORGE O ZENNER, III, MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.