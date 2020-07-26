Dr. George Zolovick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zolovick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Zolovick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Zolovick, MD
Dr. George Zolovick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Wake Forest University Medical School and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Zolovick's Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - Blacksburg826 Davis St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 443-0500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery3700 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable about women’s health and made me feel comfortable
About Dr. George Zolovick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750471579
Education & Certifications
- Wright Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center
- Med
- Wake Forest University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zolovick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zolovick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zolovick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zolovick has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zolovick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Zolovick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zolovick.
