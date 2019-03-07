Dr. George Zorn III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zorn III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Zorn III, MD
Dr. George Zorn III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Uc Irvine Affil Hosps
Dr. Zorn III's Office Locations
1
Scripps Clinic4060 4th Ave Ste 330, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 298-9931
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zorn is an amazing surgeon. The nurses that work with him love him (the true marker for a great Dr) and I loved him as my surgeon as well.
About Dr. George Zorn III, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1851460448
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Affil Hosps
Dr. Zorn III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zorn III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zorn III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorn III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorn III.
