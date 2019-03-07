Overview of Dr. George Zorn III, MD

Dr. George Zorn III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Uc Irvine Affil Hosps



Dr. Zorn III works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.