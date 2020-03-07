Dr. George Zuk Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuk Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Zuk Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. George Zuk Jr, DPM
Dr. George Zuk Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bristol, CT. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Zuk Jr works at
Dr. Zuk Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Bristol Foot Care Center6 North St, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-0585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuk Jr?
Dr. Zuk was very patient with me explaining ways of improving my foot ailment. He gave me options that were pricey but also gave me an inexpensive possible solution. He was very friendly and kind!
About Dr. George Zuk Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1124055884
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuk Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuk Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuk Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuk Jr works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuk Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuk Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuk Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuk Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.