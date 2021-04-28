Dr. Georgeanne Botek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Georgeanne Botek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH.
Cleveland Clinic Waived Willoughby2570 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw her for problems with a sore spot on my foot and toenail problems. She and her staff were professional, caring and did an excellent job of dealing with both. I am referring friends to her.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Botek has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
