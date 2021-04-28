Overview of Dr. Georgeanne Botek, DPM

Dr. Georgeanne Botek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH.



Dr. Botek works at Cleveland Clinic Family Health Clinic in Willoughby Hills, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.