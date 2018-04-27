Overview of Dr. Georges Al-Khoury, MD

Dr. Georges Al-Khoury, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.