Dr. Georges Al-Khoury, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Georges Al-Khoury, MD

Dr. Georges Al-Khoury, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.

They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Al-Khoury's Office Locations

    5200 Centre Ave Ste 1135, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 623-3333
    200 Lothrop St Ste A1011, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 802-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Jameson
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aneurysm
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Iliac Aneurysm
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Insufficiency
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Bone Cancer
Bunion Surgery
Burn Injuries
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastric Ulcer
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphedema
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Meniscus Surgery
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Thoracentesis
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Georges Al-Khoury, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134453616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georges Al-Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Khoury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Khoury has seen patients for Aneurysm, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Khoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Khoury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

