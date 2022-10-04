Overview of Dr. Georges Almacari, MD

Dr. Georges Almacari, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Almacari works at Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Orthopedics in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.