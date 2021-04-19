Overview of Dr. Georges Edouard, MD

Dr. Georges Edouard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from PRINCE OF SONGKLA UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Edouard works at Plantation Pavilion OB/GYN in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.