Dr. Georges Edouard, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.7 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Georges Edouard, MD

Dr. Georges Edouard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from PRINCE OF SONGKLA UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Edouard works at Plantation Pavilion OB/GYN in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edouard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plantation Pavilion OB/GYN
    4330 W Broward Blvd Ste C, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 587-0351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 19, 2021
    I am extremely grateful to Dr. Edouard for not only safely and quickly delivering our baby, but for also being there to advocate for my wife post-delivery. After our baby's birth, my wife had some post-delivery complications that required her to be sent back to the OR. The on site surgeon there wanted to cut my wife open over some blood clotting. Thank God Dr. Edouard was there to intervene and properly assess the situation. A small argument ensued between Dr. Edouard and the other surgeon right there in the OR, and Dr. Edouard stood firm on his approach to minimally traumatic intervention and personally took control of the situation from this other surgeon. My wife recovered BEAUTIFALLY. My wife did not need to be cut open, and was literally walking a few hours later after only simply needing a catheter insertion from Dr. Edouard. She's now fully mobile with zero complications a week later. Again, thank God for his courage and intervention in that moment. Experience matters
    Matt Rodriguez — Apr 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Georges Edouard, MD
    About Dr. Georges Edouard, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1457353948
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PRINCE OF SONGKLA UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georges Edouard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edouard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edouard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edouard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edouard works at Plantation Pavilion OB/GYN in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Edouard’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Edouard. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edouard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edouard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edouard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.