Overview

Dr. Georges Elhomsy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Elhomsy works at Wichita Diabetes And Endocrinology in Wichita, KS with other offices in Derby, KS and Winfield, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.