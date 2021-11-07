Dr. Georges Hatoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georges Hatoum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Georges Hatoum, MD
Dr. Georges Hatoum, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They graduated from Lebanese University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Hatoum's Office Locations
HCA Florida JFK Radiation Oncology4685 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 489-5048Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I drove thirty minutes farther south because of my feeling of trust after meeting Dr. Hatoum. He is genuinely caring and listens to any and all concerns. He takes the time to answer all questions. He is caring and understanding. I was never rushed. The staff, nursing and radiation were phenomenal. I have just completed five weeks of radiation and am so impressed with the entire staff. From the minute you walk in the door, from the man who greets you, to the very end, these people clearly live what they are doing. I definitely made the right decision, and it was worth every minute of the extra drive. I cannot even find the words to describe how truly exceptional they all are. Thank you. You rock!
About Dr. Georges Hatoum, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1831298421
Education & Certifications
- St. Elizabeth Medical Center
- Lebanese University
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatoum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatoum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatoum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.