Dr. Georges Hatoum, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.7 (32)
Map Pin Small Palm Springs, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Georges Hatoum, MD

Dr. Georges Hatoum, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They graduated from Lebanese University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Hatoum works at HCA Florida JFK Radiation Oncology in Palm Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hatoum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida JFK Radiation Oncology
    4685 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 489-5048
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Georges Hatoum, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    NPI Number
    • 1831298421
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St. Elizabeth Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Lebanese University
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georges Hatoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatoum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatoum works at HCA Florida JFK Radiation Oncology in Palm Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hatoum’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatoum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.