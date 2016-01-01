Dr. George Lolay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lolay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Lolay, MD
Overview
Dr. George Lolay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Damascus University Medical School, Damascus, Syria|University of Damascus, Syria and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Lolay works at
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 893-1900
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Columbus4035 Mimosa Dr, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (317) 893-1900
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Mooresville1201 Hadley Rd Ste 101, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 893-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Lolay, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1811333941
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Knoxville, TN|University of Utah Salt Lake City, UT
- University of Kentucky - Lexington, KY, Internal Medicine
- University of Kentucky Lexington, KY
- Damascus University Medical School, Damascus, Syria|University of Damascus, Syria
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
