Dr. Georges Markarian, MD

Neurosurgery
Overview of Dr. Georges Markarian, MD

Dr. Georges Markarian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn

Dr. Markarian works at Akron General Neuroscience in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Markarian's Office Locations

    Akron General Neuroscience
    Akron General Neuroscience
762 S Cleveland Massillon Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333
(214) 445-5077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Sep 09, 2020
    This doctor listens to you and explains thing so well. I had a rare condition TM and he was one of the few Drs. I have met who really understands it!
    About Dr. Georges Markarian, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Arabic
    • 1376537894
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georges Markarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markarian works at Akron General Neuroscience in Fairlawn, OH. View the full address on Dr. Markarian’s profile.

    Dr. Markarian has seen patients for Myelopathy, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Markarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

