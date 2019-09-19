Overview

Dr. Georges Abou Rjaili, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Abou Rjaili works at Riverside Cardiology Associates in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.