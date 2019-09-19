Dr. Georges Abou Rjaili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abou Rjaili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georges Abou Rjaili, MD
Overview
Dr. Georges Abou Rjaili, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Abou Rjaili works at
Locations
-
1
Riverside Cardiology Associates4500 Brockton Ave Ste 203, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 355-7569Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abou Rjaili?
Can't pronounce his name, but my spidey senses told me I was in good hands.
About Dr. Georges Abou Rjaili, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1073896544
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abou Rjaili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abou Rjaili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abou Rjaili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abou Rjaili works at
Dr. Abou Rjaili has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abou Rjaili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abou Rjaili speaks Arabic and French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abou Rjaili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abou Rjaili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abou Rjaili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abou Rjaili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.