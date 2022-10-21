Overview

Dr. Georges Sylvestre, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Sylvestre works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Breech Position and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.