Dr. Georges Sylvestre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylvestre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georges Sylvestre, MD
Overview
Dr. Georges Sylvestre, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sylvestre works at
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sylvestre?
It’s a privilege for me having Dr. Sylvestre as my gynecologist. He is perfectly bilingual with a sound, comprehensive knowledge and abilities to adresse international patients like it’s my case. My consultation was done in French and It was amazing, though I speak English too. Throughout the session I felt very confortable especially when he revealed the sex of my baby after ultrasound and I left with a smile on my face! All I can say is Dr. Sylvestre keep being professional, authentic and caring with your patients! You are a Great medical specialist
About Dr. Georges Sylvestre, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, French and Spanish
- 1538273321
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sylvestre has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylvestre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sylvestre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sylvestre has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Breech Position and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sylvestre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sylvestre speaks French and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylvestre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylvestre.
