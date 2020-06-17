See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Georges Tannoury, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Georges Tannoury, MD

Dr. Georges Tannoury, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER

Dr. Tannoury works at Ladner Family Practice in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tannoury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ladner Family Practice
    2001 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 315-4600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2020
    I have been going to Dr. Tannoury for years. He is great and will take time to explain anything that I need to know. Couldn't find a better doctor. The staff is very friendly but somewhat disorganized (maybe some are new) but I see this improving rapidly.
    Gail Angle — Jun 17, 2020
    About Dr. Georges Tannoury, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1639143423
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
    Residency

