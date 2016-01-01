Overview of Dr. Georgette Katsetos, MD

Dr. Georgette Katsetos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from St. George University School of Med and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Katsetos works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.