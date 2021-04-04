Dr. Georgette McCance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgette McCance, MD
Overview of Dr. Georgette McCance, MD
Dr. Georgette McCance, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. McCance's Office Locations
Women's Care Florida508 Jeffords St Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-2757
Womens Care Florida Llp4150 Woodlands Pkwy Ste A, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (727) 461-2757
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient, Dr McCance took the time to learn about my medical history, listen to my concerns, and provide a treatment plan that gives me hope.
About Dr. Georgette McCance, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1164410452
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCance works at
Dr. McCance has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCance. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.