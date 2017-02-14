Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georgia Kane, MD
Overview of Dr. Georgia Kane, MD
Dr. Georgia Kane, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Dr. Kane's Office Locations
James A Haley Veterans Hospital13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 972-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Georgia Kane (Laliotis), is well versed in all areas of neurological physical pain, she has provided me with exceptional Botox Care. I have right side torticollis, neck pain and back pain, she has all these ailments in control via Botox and recommended neck and back exercises. I would wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Kane, to anyone needing pain care in an outstanding and professional manner.
About Dr. Georgia Kane, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1073579520
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane speaks Greek.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
