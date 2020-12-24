Dr. Georgia Rees-Lui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rees-Lui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgia Rees-Lui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates1135 116th Ave NE Ste 560, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 467-0150
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates1301 4th Ave NW Unit 303, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 454-4768
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The facility, physician, office staff, and clinical staff were all amazing. They explained everything along the way and were very friendly. I was nervous going in for this procedure but they made me feel at ease the moment I arrived. In addition, after the procedure my results were explained to me in detail as well as next steps. I left with all of my questions answered. I highly recommend this facility and team!
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1972540227
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Conn Health Center
- U Conn Hlth Ctr|University Conn Health Center
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
