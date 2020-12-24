See All Gastroenterologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Georgia Rees-Lui, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Georgia Rees-Lui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Rees-Lui works at Overlake Internal Medicine Associates in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Overlake Internal Medicine Associates
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 560, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 467-0150
    Overlake Internal Medicine Associates
    1301 4th Ave NW Unit 303, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-4768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Constipation
Hernia
Dysphagia
Constipation
Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophagitis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Function Test
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Infection
Wireless pH Testing
Acid Reflux
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cirrhosis
Colectomy
Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Enteritis
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Gastroenteritis
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Manometry
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Polyps
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Secondary Malignancies
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Georgia Rees-Lui, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972540227
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • University Conn Health Center
    • U Conn Hlth Ctr|University Conn Health Center
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
