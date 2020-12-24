Overview

Dr. Georgia Rees-Lui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Rees-Lui works at Overlake Internal Medicine Associates in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.