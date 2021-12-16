Dr. Seely has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georgia Seely, MD
Dr. Georgia Seely, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV.
Dermatology Associates of Richmond201 Concourse Blvd Ste 110, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 549-4025
Midlothian Office10800 Midlothian Tpke Ste 309, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 794-2307Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Great. If you want to see a doctor with confidence this is the one. She a great doctor.
- Med College Va
- Bowman Gray School Med
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
Dr. Seely accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seely works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Seely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.