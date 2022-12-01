Overview of Dr. Georgia Shapiro, MD

Dr. Georgia Shapiro, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Michaela G Scott MD/Associates in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.