Dr. Georgiana Dobri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georgiana Dobri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Dobri works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dobri is a caring, wonderful doctor. She explains medical issues thoroughly and treats me a whole person, not just parts. I’m so glad I found her.
About Dr. Georgiana Dobri, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1568779395
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
