Dr. Georgiana Dobri, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.9 (168)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Georgiana Dobri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Dobri works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Hypopituitarism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenal Insufficiency
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism
Adrenal Insufficiency
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hypopituitarism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Crisis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Empty Sella Syndrome Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Apoplexy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 168 ratings
    Patient Ratings (168)
    5 Star
    (163)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr Dobri is a caring, wonderful doctor. She explains medical issues thoroughly and treats me a whole person, not just parts. I’m so glad I found her.
    — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Georgiana Dobri, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georgiana Dobri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobri works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dobri’s profile.

    Dr. Dobri has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Hypopituitarism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    168 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

