Dr. Georgina Moyers, MD
Dr. Georgina Moyers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Baldwin Park Hospital3430 E LA PALMA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (833) 574-2273
- Kaiser Permanente
After reading other reviews I was nervous. But she is AMAZING! She is patient, answers alllll my questions, and never makes me feel rushed at appointments. She explains everything and makes sure I know whats going on. She makes sure I know all the options I have. My husband feels comfortable at my appointments and she talks to both of us and addresses both our concerns. I will have her as my doctor if we have another baby!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295883288
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Moyers works at
