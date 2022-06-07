Dr. Georgine Lamvu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamvu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgine Lamvu, MD
Overview of Dr. Georgine Lamvu, MD
Dr. Georgine Lamvu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Lamvu works at
Dr. Lamvu's Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Vamc13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 631-1050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Advanced & Minimally Invasive Gynecology2415 N Orange Ave Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2780
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamvu?
She saved my life! After searching for two years... begging for help. One visit with her and she diagnosed...and repaired the problem. I'm looking forward to seeing her soon...now she has returned to Florida!
About Dr. Georgine Lamvu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Romanian
- 1043326689
Education & Certifications
- UNC
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamvu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamvu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamvu works at
Dr. Lamvu speaks Portuguese and Romanian.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamvu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamvu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamvu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamvu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.